Canada’s Ballet Jörgen delivers Shakespeare’s greatest love story

A masterful retelling of a timeless classic

GUELPH, ON March 17, 2022 – With a mission to deliver the appreciation of art, ballet, and Canadian choreography from coast to coast, Canada’s Ballet Jörgen takes on William Shakespeare’s most beloved tale of star-crossed lovers. On Tuesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m., River Run Centre presents Canada’s Ballet Jorgen with “Romeo & Juliet” on the theatre’s Main Stage.

Choreographer Bengt Jörgen masterfully transforms Shakespeare’s tale of love, anguish, and revenge into the magical world of ballet. While remaining true to the original story, Jörgen focuses on principal scenes and characters to create an emotionally driven journey with a focus on love and hope. This interpretation of the timeless classic has won international recognition and critical acclaim, showcasing in major cities across Canada, the United States, China, and Hong Kong.

The beautifully minimalist, visually stunning sets designed by Glenn Davidson move fluidly from scene to scene and Renaissance Italy comes to life in a riot of colour with costumes designed by Gary Dahms. The National Post hails the show as, “A production that looks like a ballet but feels like a play.” The Globe and Mail praises the stunning visuals, “Ballet Jörgen crafts a jewel-box Romeo & Juliet.”

This enchanting performance is accessible to adults and children alike, offering local youth the opportunity to take part in the production through its Local Participant Program. Dancers aged 11 to 17 years old, under recommendation of their instructors, are selected to join the dance company on stage in supporting roles.

Tickets for Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, Romeo & Juliet, are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30, and $25 for children aged 14 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]