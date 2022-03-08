2022 Healthy landscapes live online gardening seminars

Join us at this spring’s live online gardening seminars to learn how to plant beautiful, low-maintenance gardens from gardening experts.

Register today

Registration is free and required to save your spot. You’ll need to register for each seminar separately. Links will be emailed to participants before the seminars start.

The seminars will not be recorded.

2022 seminars

Fruits for small gardens with Lee Reich: March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gardens are smaller these days but a small garden is no impediment to fruit growing. Lowbush blueberries, currants, gooseberries and super dwarf apples are among the fruits that visually and proportionally fit well into small gardens. Learn from Lee Reich, renowned author and scientist who has a knack of simplifying gardening so anyone can do it.

Rain garden workshop with Nick Assad of Reep Green Solutions:

March 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Learn how to plan and build your own rain garden and reep the many benefits! Join Reep Green Solutions for a rain garden workshop and learn how you can qualify for the City’s rain garden rebate program.

Worming Your Way to Healthy Soils and Plants with Rhonda Sherman:

March 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Help your garden and the environment by recycling kitchen food scraps into vermicompost. North Carolina State University’s Rhonda Sherman teaches you how to successfully vermicompost and use the product to enrich your soil and increase plant growth and yields. In addition to vermicomposting household food scraps, you can do it on a larger scale to process livestock manure, crop residues and other organic materials.

The bombus among us – bumble bee basics with Heather Holm:

March 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Bumble bees (Bombus) are by far our most charismatic and recognizable native bees. In order to help our bumble bees thrive, we must understand their life cycle and nutritional needs. Join Heather Holm, an award-winning author and scientist interested in preserving native bees.

Fun Facts About Plants with Robert Pavlis: March 31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gain a better understanding of plants by examining why the pH of the soil may not matter, why you have never seen clematis petals and why evergreens don’t make suckers. Join Robert Pavlis, master gardener, blogger, youtuber and author, as he answers important questions like, do oaks really make tap roots, do sunflowers really follow the sun and why do picked dandelions continue to make seeds.

Edible Ornamentals: the marriage between use and beauty with Debra Knapke: April 7 from 7 to 9p.m.

Today’s gardeners want gardens and landscapes that fulfill multiple functions. What better way to tap into this trend than to include plants that are pleasing not only to the eye and nose, but also to the taste buds? The concept of the edible landscape dates back to ancient times. But what is the nature of today’s edible garden? Known as “The Garden Sage”, author Debra Knapke will offer options for adding edible trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants to your design palette.

Why Every Garden Needs a Conifer with Dr. John Albers:

April 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

To meet the challenges of the fast-paced world and climate change, today’s gardeners want a sustainable, resilient garden that last without excessive use of resources or maintenance, while providing habitat for wildlife. Dr. John Albers, scientist, and garden expert, will show you how to select, design with and use these aesthetically and functionally versatile plants in the landscape.

For more information

Karen McKeown

Landscape and Yard Program Coordinator

Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2109

[email protected]