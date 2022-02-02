Wellington-Clair Feedermain Class Environmental Assessment project update

Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for a new watermain between Wellington Street and Clair Road

The study

The City of Guelph is completing a Class Environmental Assessment study to review routing options for a large water main from Wellington Street to the Clair Road water tower. This water distribution infrastructure project was recommended in the City’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, completed in 2008.

Background

The Wellington-Clair Feedermain was identified in the 2008 master plan as a priority project and is required to improve north-south water service to existing and new customers in the south end of Guelph. This connection would also allow the City to complete maintenance and repairs on the existing feedermains with minimal impact on the level of service.

The process

This study is being conducted in accordance with the approved requirements for a Schedule “B” project as described in the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class EA document (as amended in 2015). The Class EA is an approved process under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act and includes public and agency consultation, an evaluation of alternatives, an assessment of potential impacts and identification of reasonable measures to mitigate any adverse impacts that may result. Once a preferred alternative is selected and the EA is approved, the project may proceed to design and construction.

Project update

The Wellington-Clair Feedermain Municipal Class EA was started in 2014 and held public information sessions in June and September 2014. The study paused in 2015 because of capital project timing changes. Some additional work was completed in 2018 and 2019, including the selection of a preferred alternative. This project is now being included in the Water and Wastewater Master Plan to ensure consistency with other City projects under review and to make sure the final recommendations respond to Guelph’s growing and changing needs. All identified stakeholders for this project will be added to the master plan distribution list, and we encourage your continued participation.

This notice was issued February 2, 2022.