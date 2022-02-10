Transit Advisory Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for one vacancy on the Transit Advisory Committee for a user of Guelph Transit mobility services.

Length of term: 7 months – May to November 2022

Posting date: February 10, 2022

Closing date: March 10, 2022

The Transit Advisory Committee provides a forum for input, exchange of ideas and debate on conventional and mobility transit-related issues with representation from all affected groups in the community.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role, and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants from equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The Transit Advisory Committee meets once a month, excluding July, August and December.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Applicants must be users of Guelph Transit mobility services.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in the City’s Advisory Committees of Council – Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or text 226-821-2132

Learn more about the Transit Advisory Committee

For more information on the Transit Advisory Committee please contact Judi Prigione, Administrative Assistant at 519-822-1260 extension 3863 or [email protected].

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please submit your completed application online or print the application and send it to [email protected] with Transit Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 to request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on April 25, 2022. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.