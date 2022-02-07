Public swims and skates for Family Day on Monday, February 21

Swimming

Register online for a swim at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre for a 45-minute swim. Swimming starts at the top of each hour between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Skating

Register online for a 45-minute skating session on Family Day.

Victoria Road Recreation Centre

Skating is open for 45-minute sessions at the top of each hour between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Only 80 people will be allowed on the ice per session.

West End Community Centre

Skating is open to the public on rink one and rink two for 45-minute sessions. Rink one skate times start at 10 a.m. and at the top of each hour after that. Rink two skate times start at 10:30 and at the half hour mark after that. Only 80 people will be allowed on the ice per session.

Protect yourself and others against COVID-19

You must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or exemption to enter.