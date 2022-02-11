Online submission requirements

The Guelph Permit and Application System (GPAS) makes it easier for customers to upload documents, reports and drawings. Starting March 1, 2022, all submission requirements, including for older building permits, shall be uploaded through GPAS. This includes documents, reports and drawings related to both permit applications and inspections.

Emailed submissions will no longer be accepted.

This change is required to ensure that submissions are properly directly to your specific permit within our system, and that the appropriate Plans Examiner or Building Inspector is notified accordingly.

Inspection documents and reports

To upload submission requirements through GPAS:

Log on to your GPAS account. Navigate to your permit and click the view/edit icon. Within the Permit Details screen, scroll down to the Submission Requirements section and click Upload Document. Select the attachment to upload from your files. Select the Category from the dropdown menu. For Industrial, Commercial or Institutional (ICI) permits, be sure to select the correct Category from the dropdown menu. For example, Electrical Reports. Select the type of document from the dropdown menu. Enter a detailed description. Include unit numbers where applicable.

Permit drawings and documents

For both new building permit applications and revisions, please continue using the existing process that has been in place since the start of 2020.

For assistance with uploading documents, reports or drawings related to permit applications or inspections, please refer to our frequently asked questions and video tutorials.

For more information

Building Services

519-837-5615

[email protected]