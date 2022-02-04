New traffic signs and signals coming to Guelph in 2022

Guelph, Ont., February 4, 2022 – We’re installing more than 30 traffic signs and signals, pedestrian crossovers and traffic calming measures throughout the community to help improve road safety and accessibility for people walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.

You’ll see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2022.

All-way stops signs

New all-way stop signs will be added at both the east and west intersections of Victoria Road South at Maltby Road East.

Traffic signals

Gordon Street at Maltby Road (new)

Scottsdale Drive at Ironwood Road (replacement of an existing pedestrian signal)

Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (upgrade)

Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road (upgrade)

Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (upgrade)

Speedvale Avenue West at Imperial Road North (upgrade)

Speedvale Avenue West at Elmira Road North (upgrade)

The last two intersections on the list will also be part of a new multi-use path along the north side of Speedvale Avenue West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road North.

Bicycle signals

New this year, you’ll see bicycle signals at intersections with crossride pavement markings. Crossrides allow people to ride their bike safely through an intersection. They are generally connected to multi-use paths and marked with painted blocks, stencils and/or green paint. With a crossride at a traffic light, a person can stay on their bike and travel through the intersection when they have a green light.

Bicycle signals are planned at the following locations:

Stone Road at Gordon Street

Woodlawn Road West at Silvercreek Parkway North

Woodlawn Road West at Edinburgh Road North

Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road

Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road

Pedestrian crossovers

Pedestrian crossovers, or crossings, help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding. A crossover has a line of white triangles painted on the road to show where drivers should stop and “Stop for pedestrians” signs. Crossovers may also include flashing lights or overhead signs.

New pedestrian crossovers are planned for:

Eastview Road at Mountford Drive

Eastview Road at Summit Ridge Drive

Beaver Meadow Drive at trail crossing south of McGarr Drive

Colonial Drive at Sir Isaac Brock school

Starwood Drive at Lee Street

Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive

Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street

Traffic calming measures

Traffic calming measures can reduce vehicle speeds and volumes while also reducing conflicts between road users, such as people walking, biking and driving. Measures can include speed cushions, extended sidewalks or a traffic island. The following roads will receive traffic calming measures. Exact traffic measures for each location will be determined in the coming months:

Kortright Road East between Gordon Street and Sweeney Drive

Scottsdale Drive between College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue

Rickson Avenue within the school zone for Rickson Ridge Public School

Starwood Drive between Watson Parkway North and Eastview Road

Niska Road between Downey Road and the west City limit

Downey Road between Niska Road and the west City limit

Waverley Drive between Riverview Drive and Balmoral Drive

Riverview Drive between Waverely Drive and Speedvale Avenue East

Ptarmigan Drive within the school zone for Kortright Hills Public School

Traffic calming curbs physically narrow a road and provide a calming effect to slow down traffic. We’re starting a pilot program this spring to put traffic calming curbs on the following three roads:

Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive

Kortright Road East at Brady Lane

Forest Street at Maple Street

For more Information

Paul Hutchison, Traffic Engineering Supervisor

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3679

[email protected]