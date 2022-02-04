New traffic signs and signals coming to Guelph in 2022

Guelph, Ont., February 4, 2022 – We’re installing more than 30 traffic signs and signals, pedestrian crossovers and traffic calming measures throughout the community to help improve road safety and accessibility for people walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.
You’ll see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2022.
All-way stops signs
New all-way stop signs will be added at both the east and west intersections of Victoria Road South at Maltby Road East.
Traffic signals
- Gordon Street at Maltby Road (new)
- Scottsdale Drive at Ironwood Road (replacement of an existing pedestrian signal)
- Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (upgrade)
- Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road (upgrade)
- Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (upgrade)
- Speedvale Avenue West at Imperial Road North (upgrade)
- Speedvale Avenue West at Elmira Road North (upgrade)
The last two intersections on the list will also be part of a new multi-use path along the north side of Speedvale Avenue West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road North.
Bicycle signals
New this year, you’ll see bicycle signals at intersections with crossride pavement markings. Crossrides allow people to ride their bike safely through an intersection. They are generally connected to multi-use paths and marked with painted blocks, stencils and/or green paint. With a crossride at a traffic light, a person can stay on their bike and travel through the intersection when they have a green light.
Bicycle signals are planned at the following locations:
- Stone Road at Gordon Street
- Woodlawn Road West at Silvercreek Parkway North
- Woodlawn Road West at Edinburgh Road North
- Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road
- Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road
Pedestrian crossovers
Pedestrian crossovers, or crossings, help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding. A crossover has a line of white triangles painted on the road to show where drivers should stop and “Stop for pedestrians” signs. Crossovers may also include flashing lights or overhead signs.
New pedestrian crossovers are planned for:
- Eastview Road at Mountford Drive
- Eastview Road at Summit Ridge Drive
- Beaver Meadow Drive at trail crossing south of McGarr Drive
- Colonial Drive at Sir Isaac Brock school
- Starwood Drive at Lee Street
- Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive
- Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street
Traffic calming measures
Traffic calming measures can reduce vehicle speeds and volumes while also reducing conflicts between road users, such as people walking, biking and driving. Measures can include speed cushions, extended sidewalks or a traffic island. The following roads will receive traffic calming measures. Exact traffic measures for each location will be determined in the coming months:
- Kortright Road East between Gordon Street and Sweeney Drive
- Scottsdale Drive between College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue
- Rickson Avenue within the school zone for Rickson Ridge Public School
- Starwood Drive between Watson Parkway North and Eastview Road
- Niska Road between Downey Road and the west City limit
- Downey Road between Niska Road and the west City limit
- Waverley Drive between Riverview Drive and Balmoral Drive
- Riverview Drive between Waverely Drive and Speedvale Avenue East
- Ptarmigan Drive within the school zone for Kortright Hills Public School
Traffic calming curbs physically narrow a road and provide a calming effect to slow down traffic. We’re starting a pilot program this spring to put traffic calming curbs on the following three roads:
- Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive
- Kortright Road East at Brady Lane
- Forest Street at Maple Street
