Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for one vacancy on the Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee.

Length of term: 7 months – May to November 2022

Posting date: February 10, 2022

Closing date: March 10, 2022

As a member of the Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee, you will provide advice and assist Council on the identification, protection, conservation and promotion of cultural heritage resources in the community through designation, education and stewardship.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As a local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The committee meets on the second Monday of every month at noon.

Members may be required to participate in sub-committee and working group meetings which are in addition to regularly scheduled meeting times.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in built heritage, local history, architecture, landscape architecture, urban geography, cartography, planning, construction, law, archaeology, real estate, first-hand experience with building restoration or who reside within a designated heritage conservation district or designated property.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or text 226-821-2132

Learn more about the Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee

For more information on the Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee please contact Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner at 519 822-1260 extension 2496 or [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please submit your completed application online or print the application and send it to [email protected] with Heritage Guelph Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on April 25, 2022. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.