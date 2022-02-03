Have your say about proposed updates to Guelph’s Parkland Dedication Bylaw and draft Park Plan

Provide feedback until February 17

Guelph, Ont., February 3, 2022 – We’re making updates to the Parkland Dedication Bylaw and we want your feedback.

This bylaw helps us grow our parks and open spaces to match our community’s growing needs in two ways:

Developers may transfer land for parks and public recreation, or Developers may provide money for future parks, park equipment or recreational buildings.

About the bylaw update

We’re required to update the Parkland Dedication Bylaw based on provincial legislative changes before September 2022. As part of this update, we want to hear from residents and the development community about improving:

bylaw clarity

how we apply the bylaw

how we communicate about the bylaw

The Parkland Dedication Bylaw contains rates and limits, known as “caps”, on how high the parkland dedication fees can go. The rates are based on provincial legislation and the caps were set based on community engagement in 2018 and approved by City Council in 2019. Since the rates and limits were recently adopted, we’re not seeking input on that portion of the bylaw at this time.

Provide feedback on proposed bylaw updates

We want to hear from you. Learn about the Parkland Dedication Bylaw, including how it helps improve parks in Guelph and how it is used, and check out the proposed bylaw updates. Then take a moment to ask a question, submit a comment or share your thoughts on the proposed bylaw changes at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/pdbl-update by February 17.

Attend a public virtual open house on February 8

We’re hosting a facilitated virtual open house to share information about the Parkland Dedication Bylaw and give you an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Join us Tuesday, February 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. To participate, join the session using this link and password ParkLandDBL. You can also watch the live session on Facebook and guelph.ca/live.

A separate information session is being held for the development community on Tuesday, February 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Review the draft Park Plan by February 17

We’re looking at Guelph’s park needs holistically. The Parkland Dedication Bylaw is one part of a bigger project to consider future park needs for our growing city. Part of this work is a Park Plan that will:

Define our existing park system

Outline future challenges and opportunities facing our parks

Plan for an optimal parks and recreation spaces as our community grows and changes

The Park Plan is being completed as a part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan to address mandatory legislative changes to the Parkland Dedication Bylaw before September 2022. You can review the draft Park Plan by February 17 and submit comments or feedback at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/park-plan.

Next steps

We’ll use feedback to help draft the updated Parkland Dedication Bylaw and finalize the Park Plan before presenting them to Council in April as part of a Council Workshop. The final draft bylaw will be taken to Council in June for review and approval.

For more information

Parkland Dedication Bylaw Review

Lily Yan, Project Manager, Financial Strategy and Long-Term Planning

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3881

[email protected]

Park Plan

Mallory Lemon, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]