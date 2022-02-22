Guelph’s state of emergency to end March 1

Guelph, Ont., February 22, 2022 – Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie plans to end the City’s state of emergency on March 1, 2022. The decision was made in consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer and the City of Guelph’s Emergency Operations Control Group.

Mayor Guthrie declared a state of emergency for Guelph on March 26, 2020. In November 2021, he announced plans to revoke it by the end of the year, but the rise of the Omicron variant led him to keep it in place.

A municipal state of emergency does not give the mayor any extraordinary authority that is not otherwise provided in law. It is an administrative tool that allows:

Some authority to be delegated from Council to the Chief Administrative Officer

Some employees to be transferred to different roles, work sites, and union groups to fill pandemic-related needs.

The end of Guelph’s state of emergency means those aspects of the City’s operations will return to normal.

“This is one more milestone in our journey to recovery from the pandemic. But our recovery is only possible if we continue to follow public health guidelines: keep wearing a mask, continue social distancing, and get vaccinated. I am urging everyone to stay vigilant so that we can maintain the progress we have made,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can visit wdgpublichealth.ca to see a list of drop-in clinics where no appointment is needed, or to book an appointment online. A list of local pharmacies that offer vaccines can be found at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

The end of Guelph’s state of emergency on March 1 is aligned with plans in place at the Counties of Wellington and Dufferin, which are both within the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health service delivery area.

