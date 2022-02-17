Guelph facilities to move to next phase of reopening today

Proof of vaccination for high-risk, indoor facilities removed on March 1

Guelph, Ont., February 17, 2022 – Starting today, capacity limits on some City facilities will return to normal following the recent provincial announcement to ease further public health measures.

On Tuesday, March 1, proof of vaccination requirements for City facilities is no longer required. Third-party groups using City spaces and facilities for events may wish to still require proof of vaccination at their discretion. Residents attending events at City facilities hosted by a third party must check with hosts to confirm any COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks must be worn when entering City facilities and physical distancing is still encouraged.

“With the acceleration of the province’s reopening plans, we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “However, we aren’t completely out of the woods yet. Please keep continuing to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and continue to support local businesses.”

City of Guelph recreation centres

Recreation centres will remove capacity restrictions for all non-spectator areas today. Spectator area capacity will remain at 50 percent. Proof of vaccination is required until end of day on February 28. These restrictions will be lifted on March 1.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register for drop-in programs like public swims and skates, although walk-in registrations will be accepted when space allows.

Sleeman Centre and River Run Centre

Sleeman Centre and River Run Centre is open at 50 per cent capacity. Proof of vaccination is required until March 1 when capacity limits are removed.

Food and drink purchases are now available at Sleeman Centre.

Guelph Farmers’ Market, libraries and museums

The Guelph Farmers’ Market, Guelph Public Library and Guelph Museums are all open at full capacity. Proof of vaccination is required until March 1.

Gatherings and religious ceremonies

Up to 100 people can gather outdoors, and up to 50 people can gather indoors, provided there is room to keep physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

Starting March 1, all indoor and outdoor capacity limits will be lifted.

Shop local

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

View a full list of businesses and restrictions

Report a concern about a gathering or business

Resources

Media contact

Alison Springate, APR, Supervisor, Digital and Operational Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2270

[email protected]