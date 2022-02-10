Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee vacancies

Applications are being accepted for eleven vacancies on the Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee ( GEDAC ).

Length of term: 7 months – May to November 2022

Posting date: February 10, 2022

Closing date: March 10, 2022

The Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee provides you with an opportunity to advise City Council and staff on the implementation of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy by monitoring progress, providing advice and advocating for resources. As a committee member, you will contribute to developing and championing economic development programs and initiatives to support the City’s Strategic Plan 2019-2023 priority area of Powering our Future – an economy that empowers us.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As a local government, we’re reflecting on our role, and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants from equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The committee meets once per month with no meetings scheduled in July and August.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

In addition, GEDAC endeavors to ensure full participatory representation of Guelph community and business operator diversity, including sector and business type representation as outlined below:

A cross-section of business representatives from identified sectors (i.e. manufacturing, agriculture/agri-foods, clean technologies etc.).

A cross-section of geographic business locations in Guelph.

A cross-section of business size and market focus (i.e. local, provincial, national and international).

A Guelph Junction Railroad business customer.

Three non-voting members representing business support organizations located or providing business services in Guelph.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in the City’s Advisory Committees of Council – Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or text 226-821-2132

Learn more about the Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee

For more information on the Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee please contact Christine Chapman, manager of Economic Development at 519 822-1260 extension 2823 or [email protected].

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please submit your completed application online or print the application and send it to [email protected] with Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 to request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on April 25, 2022. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.