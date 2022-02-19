Guelph declares significant weather event on February 19

Guelph, Ont., February 19, 2022 – We’re declaring a significant weather event as snowfall and high winds continue to impact Guelph. We’re working to clear snow from roads, bike lanes and sidewalks.

Additional snow fall and high winds, which started last night, are continuing through today and are making it challenging to remove snow on City streets. City crews worked throughout the night and continue to work on clearing main roads and residential streets. The City will continue until all roads are cleared. Please take extra precaution, drive safely and avoid unnecessary travel.

Move parked cars off the street

Overnight on-street parking is suspended. Please move parked cars from the streets until the significant weather event is over.

During a significant weather event

Clearing City roads, bicycle lanes and sidewalks of snow will take longer than usual. During that time, we start plowing main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets will be plowed last. Please wait for plows to respond to all areas of the City to submit a service request online.

Guelph’s 701 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. Please wait for sidewalk plows to respond to all areas of the City to submit a sidewalk service request online.

Track the plows

You can track our plows, thank a plow driver and sign up for email alerts on plow outs, all from guelph.ca/snow.

Storm drains

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will allow storm water and ice melt to drain properly and prevent flooding.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running today but may be delayed due to weather. Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter @guelphtransit for updates.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Guelph Hydro at 519-822-3014. Follow @guelphhydro on Twitter for updates.

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628