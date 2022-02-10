Girls Nite Out with Elvira Kurt provides welcome comic relief at River Run Centre

Comedic ensemble is the first show on stage after most recent closure

GUELPH, ON February 10, 2022 – After a long, cold winter, River Run Centre is thrilled to welcome in-person audiences back with a strong dose of comedy. On Saturday, February 26, at 8 p.m., River Run Centre presents Girls Nite Out with Elvira Kurt as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series on the Main Stage.

Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker make up this comedic ensemble in a side-splitting set of stand-up performances and improv sketches.

Elvira Kurt has earned her place as one of Canada’s comedy legends with accolades including a Canadian Screen Award, Canadian Comedy Award, and Cannes Film Festival Award. She is a master of stand-up and has written, produced, starred, and guest-directed on popular comedic series including Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Tonight Show, CBC’s The Debaters, The Great Canadian Baking Show, and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, among others.

Jennine Profeta is a performer, writer, teacher, and emcee. She has performed with The Second City across Ontario and aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. As a writer, Jennine has penned scripts for CBC television, TVO, CBC Radio, and written for Chatelaine, Today’s Parent, and Best Health magazine. She has appeared in numerous commercials and theatre productions and was a principal player in Howie Mandel’s Howie Do It on NBC.

Diana Frances is an award-winning improviser and comedy writer. Originally from Vancouver, she now calls Toronto home and is a writer on Corner Gas: The Animated Series (Comedy Network), Still Standing (CBC), and The Beaverton (Comedy Network). Diana has been nominated for eight Canadian Comedy Awards including Best Female Improviser and has entertained our Canadian troops in Bosnia, Egypt, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Karen Parker is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, a Dora-nominated actor, and an alumna of The Second City Toronto Mainstage. She was director for The Second City House Company, has directed The Second City Touring Company, and has performed on Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Firm, and The Jon Dore Television Show, among others. When not performing, Karen is an acting and improv instructor at The Second City training centre.

Girls Nite Out with Elvira Kurt is a Canadian comedy celebration and the perfect act to welcome back in-house audiences. Please note some skits may contain mature content and language and not be suitable for all audiences.

Tickets for Girls Nite Out with Elvira Kurt are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online.

