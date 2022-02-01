Frigid winter temperatures mean you should protect your pipes from freezing

Key facts

Ongoing extreme cold temperatures can cause water pipes and plumbing to freeze.

Small steps now, like insulating water pipes, can prevent frozen pipes later. Learn more at guelph.ca/frozenpipes

Be prepared for any emergency with a 72-hour emergency kit, learn how at guelph.ca/beprepared.

Guelph, Ont., February 1, 2022 – It’s been a cold winter with temperatures below seasonal norms causing substantial frost build up below ground. Temperatures are typically lowest in February and upcoming forecasts show temperatures are about to drop again. By getting prepared now, you can prevent frozen pipes for the remainder of the winter.

Tips for preventing frozen pipes

You can prevent frozen pipes in your home or business by taking these simple steps:

Insulate water pipes, especially where they enter your home or business, where they run along outside walls, and in crawl spaces and attics. Be sure to follow installation safety instructions.

Open doors to basements, laundry rooms and pantries to keep water pipes warm.

Seal air leaks in your home or business and garage, especially in areas where water pipes are located.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water pipes in the garage.

Leave bathroom and kitchen cupboard doors open if your pipes run along an outside wall. Take care to remove household cleaners and other items that could harm children or pets.

Shut off and drain pipes leading to outside faucets (e.g. garden hose).

If you’re going away, talk to your insurance company about what you can do to protect your home from frozen pipes and leaks while you’re away.

For more tips and information about frozen pipes, and to review the City’s Frozen Water Pipe Policy, visit guelph.ca/frozen.

