Development charges set to increase March 2

Guelph, Ont., February 24, 2022 – Guelph’s development charges (DC) rates are increasing by 11.6 per cent on March 2 as part of the annual indexing processes.

Statistics Canada sets the rate for municipalities as part of its Non-Residential Construction Price Index. This year’s unusually high increase is due to negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry, including labour shortages, supply chain disruptions and construction materials costs.

The new rates will apply to all building permits issued starting on March 2, 2022. New rates will be available at guelph.ca/dc.

Residential building permits

The total flat rate for detached and semi-detached house permits is increasing to $45,660 per unit from $41,210 per unit.

Industrial, commercial and institutional building permits

The non-residential rate for industrial, commercial, institutional building permits is increasing to $158.73 per square metre ($14.75 per square foot) from $142.24 per square metre ($13.21 per square foot).

Funding the cost of growth

Development charges help Guelph fund our growing community. Companies building houses, subdivisions, shopping centres, industrial parks and other developments help pay for municipal services like new water and wastewater systems, roads, community centres, parks, trails, and fire and police facilities.

We estimate what new services Guelph needs to accommodate its growing population and we uses this information to update the Development Charge Bylaw and development charge rates at least every five years. We were required to complete a small development charge bylaw update last year to align with the changes from provincial Bills 108, 138, 197 and 213. Council approved development charge bylaw updates on December 13, 2021.

