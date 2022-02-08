Construction notice: Repair of sewer pipe crossing Howitt Creek starts February 14

Wellington Road eastbound lane reduction just east of the Hanlon
Notice date: February 8, 2022
About the project
The City has contracted J.E. Goetz Construction Ltd. to repair a sewer pipe that crosses Howitt Creek. The work includes adding a new channel lining and a retaining wall to prevent erosion and protect the sewer pipe.
Work starts mid-February
Construction will begin on or around February 14 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Wellington eastbound lane reduction
There will be temporary reductions of one eastbound lane along Wellington Road throughout the project, with two-way traffic maintained at all times. Delays may be expected.
Silvercreek Park remains open
Silvercreek Park trails and parking lot access off Edinburgh Road South remain open for the duration of the work.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jackie Kay
Project Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2251
[email protected]