Construction notice: Repair of sewer pipe crossing Howitt Creek starts February 14

Wellington Road eastbound lane reduction just east of the Hanlon

Notice date: February 8, 2022

About the project

The City has contracted J.E. Goetz Construction Ltd. to repair a sewer pipe that crosses Howitt Creek. The work includes adding a new channel lining and a retaining wall to prevent erosion and protect the sewer pipe.

Work starts mid-February

Construction will begin on or around February 14 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Wellington eastbound lane reduction

There will be temporary reductions of one eastbound lane along Wellington Road throughout the project, with two-way traffic maintained at all times. Delays may be expected.

Silvercreek Park remains open

Silvercreek Park trails and parking lot access off Edinburgh Road South remain open for the duration of the work.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jackie Kay

Project Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]