Construction notice: Paisley Water Pumping Station upgrades start March 2022

8 Ryde Road, located within Deerpath Park

Notice date: February 14, 2022

About the project

The City is making upgrades to the Paisley Water Pumping Station. We’re replacing aging infrastructure that has reached the end of its service life and upgrading the station to increase pumping capacity to meet our community’s future water needs. Work includes connecting a second water main from Paisley Road.

Work begins March 2022

Construction is expected to start in or around March 2022 and take about 10 months to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be temporary lane reductions on Ryde Road during the project to accommodate equipment deliveries. Two-way traffic will otherwise be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected when driving through this area; please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk nearest to the station on the south-east side of Ryde Road may be closed temporarily throughout construction. The north-west sidewalk will stay open throughout the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Deerpath Park and basketball court access

Access to Deerpath Park from Ryde Road will be closed for the duration of the construction project. People can get to Deerpath Park and the basketball courts from Imperial Road South, Deerpath Drive, and Candlewood Drive. The basketball courts will stay open for use throughout construction. Please follow posted signs for access and safety.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on the project page via guelph.ca/water.

For more information

Amanda Pepping, Project Manager

Environmental Services, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2137

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]