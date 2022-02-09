Construction notice: Investigative soil work on York Road starts February 14

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

Notice date: February 9, 2022

About the project

The City will be completing soil investigation work before starting phase 3 of the York Road reconstruction project.

The work will take place in several isolated locations along York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Street.

Work starting on February 14

The soil investigation work will start on or around Monday, February 14 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

York Road will be reduced to one lane, with traffic alternating in both directions during the work. Delays may be expected.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along York Road may need to be closed temporarily while the soil investigation work is completed. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]