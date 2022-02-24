Construction notice: Guelph’s annual sanitary sewer lining program starts February 28

Notice date: February 24, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Insituform Technologies Limited to clean, inspect and repair sewer pipes in Guelph. This work will take place in 19 isolated locations throughout Guelph.

The City operates and maintains sanitary sewers that serve as critical infrastructure to city neighbourhoods.

Relining sewers is faster, costs less and is less disruptive for residents and businesses then replacing old sewers with new ones.

Work starting on February 28

The sewer work will begin on Monday, February 28 and continue through to Monday, May 30, weather permitting.

Work will take place in stages, with inspections and sewer flushing happening throughout March.

Crews will return in April and May to complete repairs. Residents and business within each construction area will be informed that work will take place 24 to 48 hours before it begins.

Lane reductions

There may be temporary lane reductions throughout the project. Signs will be posted, and delays may be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Maps of construction areas

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

