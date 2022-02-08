Construction notice: Boathouse Tea Room retaining wall rehabilitation

Parking lot closure for Knotweed removal

Notice date: February 8, 2022

About the project

The City is working on designs to repair the Boathouse Tea Room retaining wall in fall 2022 or spring 2023. The repair work was identified during an annual structure inspection. While working through the design process, an infestation of Japanese Knotweed, a regulated invasive species, was identified in front of the wall. The Knotweed must be removed before the City can begin repairs on the retaining wall.

Work happening from February 14 to March 15

Removal of the Japanese Knotweed is expected to take place between Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, March 15, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and parking closures

During construction the Boathouse Tea Room parking lot will be closed, including the lot entrance closest to the Gordon Street bridge. The parking lot north of the Guelph Lawn Bowling Club will remain open, including its two entrances. Minor interruptions on Gordon Street should be expected as equipment is brought onto site through the north parking lot.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be closed through the parking lot and Boathouse grounds for the duration of the work.

Tree removals

One tree within the construction area is infected with emerald ash borer and will be removed.

All plants in front of the wall will be removed due to the Japanese Knotweed infestation.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, P.Eng

Project Engineer, Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]