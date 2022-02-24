Construction notice: Baker Street utility locates start March 1

Baker Street between Quebec Street and Chapel Lane
Notice date: February 24, 2022
About the project
In advance of replacing aging underground infrastructure and rebuilding the roads in the area, the City will be completing pre-construction utility locates. This work will help inform the final Baker Street design.
Replacing aging infrastructure (i.e., water and sewer mains) is critical to allowing the City to provide quality service. This work will also enhance the vitality of downtown Guelph and support the Baker District redevelopment.
Work starting on March 1 for one day
Work is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, March 1, and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Baker Street
There will be local lane reductions on Baker Street between Quebec Street and Chapel Lane to accommodate the utility locates.
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian access on the west side of Baker Street may be temporarily interrupted.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/downtownproject.
For more information
Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager, Baker Redevelopment,
Facilities and Energy Management
519-822-1260 extension 3886
[email protected]