Construction notice: Baker Street utility locates start March 1

Baker Street between Quebec Street and Chapel Lane

Notice date: February 24, 2022

About the project

In advance of replacing aging underground infrastructure and rebuilding the roads in the area, the City will be completing pre-construction utility locates. This work will help inform the final Baker Street design.

Replacing aging infrastructure (i.e., water and sewer mains) is critical to allowing the City to provide quality service. This work will also enhance the vitality of downtown Guelph and support the Baker District redevelopment.

Work starting on March 1 for one day

Work is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, March 1, and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Baker Street

There will be local lane reductions on Baker Street between Quebec Street and Chapel Lane to accommodate the utility locates.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access on the west side of Baker Street may be temporarily interrupted.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/downtownproject.

For more information

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager, Baker Redevelopment,

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]