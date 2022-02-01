Community engagement on One Canopy strategy open until February 22

Guelph, Ont., February 1, 2022 – The City is seeking input from the community on development of the One Canopy strategy, which outlines actions to expand Guelph’s tree canopy.

Residents are encouraged to consider and share stories about tree planting efforts, barriers they see to equitable canopy cover and what role they see themselves playing in planting efforts on public and private land.

Guelph’s Official Plan requires the current tree canopy to double in 10 years. In 2019, the City completed the Urban Forest Study to create a detailed picture of Guelph’s entire urban forest including current conditions and opportunity for growth. The study showed the area available on City-owned land suitable for planting trees was not enough to meet Guelph’s canopy cover goals. It also showed that the City’s current planting efforts are not happening quickly enough to get to 40 per cent canopy coverage by 2031.

The One Canopy strategy increases planting efforts across the community using a mix of public and private land to meet Guelph’s tree canopy goals and carry out recommendations from the Urban Forest Management Plan. This project does not affect Guelph’s existing Tree Bylaw. Engagement on the Tree Bylaw is planned for spring 2022.

“This strategy represents a whole-community approach to caring for the local environment, responding to climate change and preparing a net-zero-carbon future for our city,” says Timea Filer, urban forestry field technologist at the City of Guelph. “Protecting our environment today and for our future requires that everyone have a role: the City, private residents, developers and businesses.”

Provide input by February 22

Take an online survey or pin a location for planting

An online survey is available at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/one-canopy until February 22. People can also use the map feature to help the City understand where they would like to see tree density increase.

Attend a virtual workshop

Residents can attend a virtual workshop to learn more about the project and hear about opportunities to help expand Guelph’s urban forest on private land. The workshop will run on Wednesday, February 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A separate information session is being held for the business and development community on Thursday, February 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take a walk or use the interactive mapping tool

The City has put together examples of parks, natural spaces and developments that host healthy urban forests and demonstrate sustainable forest management in Guelph to show positive change to urban forest expansion visually:

Residents can also use the City’s interactive canopy map to view tree cover in Guelph over a period of 20 years, from 2000 to present. City staff recommend viewers look at Dunhill Place Park (Paisley Road and Imperial Road), Westminster Woods Subdivision (Gordon Street and Clair Road) and Northview Estates (Victoria Road and Wildman Boulevard) in particular as areas that show tremendous urban forest growth over that time period.

