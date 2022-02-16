City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue inspections for essential construction and accepting, reviewing and issuing all building permits. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

Ontario One Call: utility locate requests

The City is prioritizing utility locate requests for emergencies and for businesses providing essential services.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is open at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Proof of vaccination is not required to visit the ServiceGuelph counter at City Hall. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only.

Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

Garbage and recycling

At-Home Rapid Antigen test kits must be placed into a securely tied clear bag and then into your grey cart for collection. Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio or video. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information visit guelph.ca/court.

Guelph Transit

Masks are required. Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service. Administration office is open.

Recreation facilities and programs

All recreation facilities are open including drop-in programs and rentals. People 12 and older must show their enhanced vaccine certificate QR codes or medical exemption. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

Market Square skating

Skating is open at Market Square. Please check the ice status online before arriving. You must wear a mask and stay two metres from people you don’t live with.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums is open. Proof of vaccination is required to enter. Pre-registration is required for visits to the Families Gallery. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for more information.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre is open. Proof of vaccination is required. For more information about programming or tickets, visit riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre is open, including concessions stands. Proof of vaccination is required. Visit thesleemancentre.com for games and details.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The market remains open. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library

Libraries remain open. Please visit guelphpl.ca for hours and locations.

Water meter replacements resumed

If you’re due for a water meter replacement or had a meter replacement appointment postponed, Neptune Technologies will be reaching out to you by letter or phone to book an appointment.

Report a concern

Up to 50 people can gather indoors and up to 100 people can gather outdoors. Starting March 1, all gathering limits are lifted. If you live alone you can have close contact with one other household.

COVID-19 charges and fines February 6-12

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act. A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Bylaw compliance responded to one call related to COVID-19 with one individual/business educated. No charges were issued.

related to COVID-19 with one individual/business educated. No charges were issued. Guelph Police Service issued no tickets or charges.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelphshops.ca. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops.

Showing proof of vaccination or medical exemption

Anyone 12 years or older must show enhanced vaccine certificate QR codes alongside government-issued identification to access high-risk indoor services.

Get a copy of your enhanced QR code

Download your enhanced QR code online at covid19.ontariohealth.ca using a green health card and postal code. Anyone with red and white health cards or no health card must call 1-833-943-3900.

You can save your vaccine certificate with QR code:

as a PDF (printed or digital version is acceptable)

(printed or digital version is acceptable) to a mobile device, for example a smartphone or tablet

as a screenshot or image of your full QR code

code in an email you send to yourself or save to your device

Get vaccinated

All COVID-19 vaccines being used are clinically-tested and approved by Health Canada. They are safe, effective; they protect you and those around you.

Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccination to see a list of drop-in clinics near you.

Get a booster shot

Booster shots are being offered to anyone 18 years or older if they’re 168 days past their last vaccination. Calculate the number of days since you second dose visit at vaccinehunters.ca/dateme.

Book an appointment online or call 1-844-780-0202.

Booster doses increase protection that may have decreased over time. Anyone with two valid doses is still considered fully vaccinated. Booster doses help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

Children 5-11 years old are eligible for vaccinations

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine-kids to book your child’s appointment today. You can also check with your primary healthcare provider to see if they are giving vaccinations or check with a local pharmacy.

Book an appointment at a pharmacy

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a pharmacy near you. Book an appointment or call to see if walk-in vaccinations are available.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Check the most up-to-date list of symptoms and take the self-assessment. Learn more about where and when to get tested for COVID-19.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-822-0912 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to COVID-19?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Alison Springate, Supervisor of Digital and Operational Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2270

