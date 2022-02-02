City clearing snow from all roads starting February 3 at midnight

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., February 2, 2022 – Snow clearing on all City streets starts at midnight on February 3 and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

Roads take 24 hours to plow after the snow stops

Clearing roads takes a full day after a storm has stopped. During that time, we start plowing main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets will be plowed last. Please wait 24 hours after the snow stops to submit a service request online.

Sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to plow

Guelph’s 701 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. Please wait three days after the snow stops to submit a sidewalk service request online.

If a storm becomes a significant weather event, we’ll notify the community on our website and post the news on our Facebook and Twitter feeds. This means roads and sidewalks will take longer than usual to clear.

Track the plows, sign up for plow out email alerts and thank a plow driver at guelph.ca/snow.

How you can help:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows and emergency vehicles

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

Resources

Plow Tracker and email updates subscription

Sign up for Snow Angels

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628