Accessibility Advisory Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for two vacancies on the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Length of term: 7 months – May to November 2022

Posting date: February 10, 2022

Closing date: March 10, 2022

The Accessibility Advisory Committee allows you to help us plan for a future that includes accessibility through the Accessibility Plan and engagement with various City Departments. The work of the committee aligns with the City’s Strategic Plan. This committee also advises on identifying and removing barriers that exist within municipal services, practices, and programs.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations help the City of Guelph listen and learn about how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As a local government, we’re reflecting on our role, and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Engage with local government to provide advice.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The fifteen-member committee meets every second month (beginning February) on the third Tuesday.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to applicants who are persons with disabilities, representatives of children with disabilities, and persons interested in accessibility.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

5603 TTY 519-826-9771 or text 226-821-2132

Learn more about the Accessibility Advisory Committee

For more information on the Accessibility Advisory Committee please

contact Sarah Cunneyworth, Accessibility Coordinator, 519 822-1260 extension 3536 TTY 519-826-9771, text 226-821-2132 or email [email protected].

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please submit your completed application online or print the application and send it to [email protected] with Accessibility Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 to request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on April 25, 2022. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. Therefore, we are happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.