Snow removal for downtown Guelph starts January 20

Guelph, Ont., January 20, 2022 – We’re removing snow from the downtown area overnight on January 20 and 24 from 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Please do not park your cars on the street between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. so that we can complete the work quickly and efficiently. You can park in municipal lots, including the Macdonell Parking Lot, the Market Parkade and the West Parkade instead. Municipal lots are free to park between the hours of 6 p.m.-8 a.m.

Snow removal activities and equipment may temporarily increase noise in the downtown area. We appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation as our crews do their best to maintain the area during the winter months.

For more information

519-837-5628

[email protected]