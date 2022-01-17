Significant weather event: What City services are running and what’s not on January 17

Roads, bike lanes and sidewalks

A plow out is underway in Guelph, taking care of all City roads, bike lanes and sidewalks as this winter storm passes through Guelph. We appreciate your patience as we work to clear the city.

Service requests for roads and sidewalks

Our plows need time to complete their routes before turning their attention to spots we may have missed. Please give us 24 hours for roads and 72 hours for sidewalks, before submitting a service request at guelph.ca/snow.

Trails

Park crews are plowing and applying sand to our winter-maintained trails.

Trees

Ice and snow buildup can make trees heavy, causing branches to break and trees to fail. Even healthy trees that are structurally sound can fall under the weight. Keep an eye on your private trees. Our forestry crews will be dealing with tree issues on City property. Report a problem at guelph.ca/trees.

Storm drains

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will allow storm water and ice melt to drain properly and prevent flooding.

Waste collection

Waste collection will continue as normal, but may be delayed. Be prepared to keep your carts out a little longer than normal and please place them one foot back from the curb to allow plows to clear the road.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running today but may be delayed due to weather. Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter @guelphtransit for updates.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Guelph Hydro at 519-822-3014. Follow @guelphhydro on Twitter for updates.

For more information

Doug Godfrey, General Manager

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2520

[email protected]