Shape the future design of the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood

Provide feedback by February 4

Guelph, Ont., January 17, 2022 – We want your feedback on the draft urban design concept plans for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood by February 4. Help us decide what this neighbourhood could look like in the future.

The design concepts apply to sections of Ward 1 along Stevenson Street, the area near York Road and Cityview Drive South and the area surrounding the intersection of York Road and Victoria Road.

Share your thoughts

Between January 17 and February 4, share your thoughts with us by:

Watching the virtual open house presentation and then submitting a question or comment through haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

Requesting a one-on-one meeting with the project manager, David DeGroot, on January 18, 20, 25 or 27 between 9 a.m. and noon. Contact David at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2358.

Your feedback will be considered as we finalize the urban design concept plans, which will be presented for Council approval in spring 2022.

What is an urban design concept plan?

An urban design concept plan is a vision for future planning, development and intensification of an area. It includes:

building types and heights, setbacks from streets and transitions between different types of land uses such as residential and industrial areas;

public spaces, parks, sidewalks and street cross-sections; and,

3D models for key areas.

The plan provides guidance for City staff to evaluate future development applications for the area and provides guidance, clarity and consistency for potential developers.

What does this mean for the York and Elizabeth neighbourhood?

The draft concept plans outline specific design directions for three areas if redevelopment is proposed.

Site A: development along Stevenson Street, except for 200 Beverly Street, with a transition between employment and residential areas

Site B: development around the York Road and Victoria Road intersection including the conservation of cultural heritage resources such as the historic location of Guelph Stoveworks

Site C: residential development around Sloan Avenue, White Street, Beaumont Crescent, Cityview Drive South and York Road to address movement of people and cars, a potential public park and residential redevelopment.

The draft urban design concepts reflect the Council-adopted York Road-Elizabeth Street Land Use Study and are informed by community feedback gathered in 2020 and 2021.

About the project

The urban design concept plans are part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. Started in January 2020, the project includes three main tasks: the background report (complete), the land use study (approved by Council on May 10, 2021) and the urban design concept plans (current task).

For more information

David de Groot, Senior Urban Designer

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2358

[email protected]