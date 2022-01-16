Residential plow out scheduled for Guelph January 17

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., January 16, 2022 – In advance of the forecasted winter snow storm, we are declaring a significant weather event as of 12 a.m. on Monday, January 17. A residential plow out is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

When will roads get plowed?

Starting at 12 a.m., we will start plowing main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets will be plowed last, starting at 10 a.m. Please give us until 24 hours after a storm before submitting a service request.

When will sidewalks and multi-use paths get plowed?

Guelph’s 660 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths typically take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work to get them cleared.

Residents can use the Plow Tracker map to track where plows are and sign up for email alerts on plow outs, all from guelph.ca/snow.

How you can help:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows and emergency vehicles. Please note: All on-street overnight parking exemptions are suspended for January 17.

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including public transit and garbage pickup.

