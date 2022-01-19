Proposed development in your community: 145 Speedvale Avenue West

Public meeting for planning application

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development application. The meeting will take place:

Monday, February 14, 2022

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning application(s)

145 Speedvale Avenue West (File: OZS21-013) – Ward 3

The subject property is located at the north east corner of Edinburgh Road North and Speedvale Avenue West.

A Zoning By-law Amendment application is proposed to change the zoning from the “Specialized Convenience Commercial” (C.1-17) Zone to a new “Specialized Convenience Commercial” (C.1-xx) Zone to allow for the redevelopment of the existing vehicle gas bar and convenience store and to add an automatic car wash as a permitted use.

The planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 3313

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday February 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Ontario Land Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, February 4, 2022 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]