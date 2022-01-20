Construction notice: Portion of Imperial Road North closed starting January 24

South of Woodlawn Road West

Notice date: January 20, 2022

About the project

Enbridge Gas will be upgrading existing infrastructure near this intersection of Imperial Road and Woodlawn Road. This construction project requires closing a portion of Imperial Road North.

Work begins January 24

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, January 24 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Imperial Road North closed

Imperial Road North will be closed at Woodlawn Road West to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted within the closure.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks in the area will remain open.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 17, 18 and 20 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to other City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]