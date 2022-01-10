Notice of study completion: Water Supply Master Plan

City of Guelph Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for the Water Supply Master Plan Update

The City of Guelph has updated its 2014 Water Supply Master Plan (WSMP) to review municipal water supply sources and identify priorities, including sustainable water supply options from now until 2051. The update is part of the City’s commitment to ensuring adequate water supply while managing the city’s population growth and respecting growth requirements for Guelph/Eramosa Township, Puslinch Township and Wellington County. The WSMP update provides short-term, mid-term and long-term water supply options to ensure that Guelph can continue to meet the demands of its growing population. It also identifies how to help increase the capacity of the City’s existing water system and provide additional security of supply options.

The WSMP update was initiated in 2019 but it was delayed due to changes in the population growth projections received from the Province in August 2020. The project followed Phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) described in the Municipal Engineers Association’s MCEA Manual. Through analysis and evaluation of alternatives and input from the public, Community Liaison Group, and agency and municipality consultation, the recommended preferred alternatives were selected and refined. The alternatives identify next steps for how the City may proceed with future water supply projects.

The WSMP will be updated at approximately five-year intervals. This update was coordinated with the City’s Official Plan update and contains plans for execution of individual projects consisting of Class EA Schedule B and C activities.

By this notice, the WSMP update is being placed on public record for a 90-day review period in accordance with the requirements of the MCEA process. This review period will begin on January 10, 2022. Please provide all written comments by April 10, 2022 (within 90 days of this notice). The WSMP update may be viewed online at: https://guelph.ca/wsmp, or in person at the main branch of the Guelph Public Library (100 Norfolk St.). All comments will become part of the public record of the WSMP update with the exception of personal information.

Please send your written comments to the contacts below by April 10, 2022:

City contact Dave Belanger, Water Supply Program Manager

Water Services

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-822-1260, extension 2186

[email protected] AECOM contact Matthew Alexander, Project Manager

AECOM Canada Ltd.

226-821-4906

[email protected]

Comments submitted to the City of Guelph for the purpose of providing feedback regarding the Water Supply Master Plan are collected under the authority of the Environmental Assessment Act. Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record. Questions relating to the collection, use and disclosure of this information may be addressed to Dave Belanger, Water Supply Program Manager at 519-822-1260 extension 2186 or [email protected].

This notice was first issued on January 10, 2022.