New community pollinator garden proposed for Northumberland Park

Have your say by February 8

Have your say on the proposed community gardens

January 18, 2022 – A new community pollinator garden is proposed for Northumberland Park, located along Northumberland Street, near Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph.

Pollinator gardens promote biodiversity of wildlife including insects and some bird species. The Northumberland Park garden will not be used to grow food due to the lack of a water source on site. Instead, the park will grow pollinator-friendly plants. Garden volunteers will have opportunities to get involved with planting and maintenance, harvesting, sharing seeds and using plants to make things like herbal teas.

View a map of the proposed garden location

Share your thoughts

We want to hear what you think about the garden proposal by participating in an online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/new-community-gardens by February 8.

We want to know:

How you feel about the proposed community garden?

What you think of the proposed location?

How do you feel about participating in the garden if it’s approved?

Next steps

We’ll use your feedback, alongside the professional opinions of experts and other community gardens examples in Guelph, to help determine if the proposed garden will benefit Northumberland Park users. Once we’ve decided, we’ll follow up with you to let you know the final results.

About Guelph’s community gardens

The community garden program encourages volunteers to use City parks as locations for fruit, vegetable and pollinator gardens that benefit the community. Having fruits and vegetables grown just around the corner in your park brings a whole new meaning to local food. Pollinator gardens provide a food source for a variety of wildlife including insects and some bird species. Visit guelph.ca/communitygardens to learn more.

For more information

Samantha Dupre, Community Stewardship Coordinator

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3871

[email protected]