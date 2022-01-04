Maintenance of stormwater management ponds begins January 10

The City will begin maintenance work at the stormwater management (SWM) pond beside Woodland Glen Park starting on or before Monday, January 10. Work will take approximately one month to complete.

While the work is being completed, the following part of the park next to the stormwater management ponds will be closed:

Woodland Glen Park/trail access from Woodland Glen

What to expect

Vehicles and machinery will be on site at each of the ponds while the work is being completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

The maintenance work involves removing sediment and some plants from the pond that includes a few trees. Because plants play an important role in stormwater management, self-seeded and invasive species plants that interfere with how the pond works will be removed.

The City has hired an aquatic biologist to identify and collect wildlife living in the pond so it can be rehomed in a suitable habitat within the city before maintenance work begins.

Why we do this work

Stormwater management ponds help prevent floods and reduce pollution in Guelph’s rivers and waterways. The ponds collect rainwater and melted snow runoff from roofs, roads, driveways and lawns.

The City carries out maintenance of stormwater management ponds to make sure they continue to work properly. Maintenance is completed at all ponds across Guelph on a rotating basis.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important work. Any updates about this project will be posted on guelph.ca/stormwater.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during maintenance work. All work takes place on City property.

For more information

Mario Martinez, Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2671

Cell 226-821-3569

[email protected]