Kortright Road East closed between Dimson Avenue and Fieldstone Road for water main break repair

Updated January 11, 2022 – The water main break has been repaired, full water service is restored and the road is open.

…

Guelph, Ont., January 10, 2022 – City crews are repairing a water main break on Kortright Road East between Dimson Avenue and Fieldstone Road. Repairs will be completed into the evening. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

This section of Kortright Road East is closed to all vehicular traffic until repairs are complete. Sidewalks remain open. There are no impacts to Guelph Transit.

About ten (10) properties in the immediate area will have their water service affected and will be notified by City staff in advance.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Media contact

Tim Spence

Supervisor Water Distribution, Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]