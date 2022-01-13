Guelph’s Transportation Master Plan will improve safety and connectivity for people of all ages and abilities

Guelph, Ont., January 13, 2022 – On January 24, Council will consider the Transportation Master Plan to improve how people and goods move around the city.

“We’re proposing on-the-ground actions and projects to bring the Transportation Master Plan to life,” explains Jennifer Juste, manager of Transportation Planning. “The policies and programs we’re recommending will help create a sustainable and resilient transportation network over the next 30 years while connecting Guelph’s economy with that of other regions.”

Council approved moving ahead with the Sustainability and Resiliency Focus transportation solution in May 2021. If the master plan is approved this month, the City will:

adopt a Vision Zero approach to road design and operations, a traffic safety initiative based on the philosophy that no loss of life is acceptable on city roads

commit to a transportation system that supports a net zero carbon future and improves connectivity for all ages and abilities across all modes of transportation including walking, biking, driving, transit and mobility devices

update the non-auto mode share target (per cent of daily trips made by everything other than cars and trucks) to 42 per cent by 2051

establish an Emerging Transportation Technology Office to monitor, pilot, study and recommend measures to accommodate evolving technologies including car and bike share programs, drones and autonomous vehicles

develop a transportation systems management strategy to address road congestion, access, transit priority and curbside management such as passenger or goods drop-off zones

create a new Pedestrian Master Plan to replace the 2017 Sidewalk Needs Assessment

develop a Goods Movement Strategy to update and support the local and regional economy

Staff will also build a protected cycling network and a core on- and off-street active transportation network that is maintained throughout winter, implement a staged quality transit network and update the transportation policies in the Official Plan. Read the report for a full list of master plan outcomes.

The Transportation Master Plan reflects four stages of community engagement that took place from 2019 to 2021 and is a priority action of the Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future Ready. This plan presents the opportunity to address multiple strategic priorities identified by the community in Guelph’s Community Plan. Implementing the master plan will help reduce societal health care costs by reducing collision severity, contribute to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and increase active transportation to support healthy living.

The cost to design and implement complete and connected roads moving forward, as laid out in the master plan, represents an increase between zero to seven per cent above the average cost of road reconstruction costs in 2021 up to a total of $26 million over ten years. The long-term cost to maintain roads is estimated at $376,200 annually by 2031.

Delegate to Council

Members of the public can delegate or submit written comments about the master plan by registering online or submitting their feedback in writing to the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21.

Next steps

Once Council approves the Transportation Master Plan, a final document will be published as a Municipal Class Master Plan Environmental Assessment this spring. This document represents the completion of phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process and will serve as the basis for future investigations for specific projects identified in the master plan.

Moving forward, staff will update the master plan every five years to ensure the transportation model reflects updated population and employment growth, as well as report on key performance indicators.

Media contact

Jennifer Juste, Manager, Transportation Planning

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

transp[email protected]