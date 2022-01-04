Guelph’s facilities close to help stop the spread of Omicron

Ontario moves to a modified step two in Roadmap to Reopen

Guelph, Ont., January 3, 2022 – Earlier today, the Ontario government announced that on Wednesday, January 5 it will return to a modified step two of the Roadmap to Reopen plan to slow the spread of Omicron.

“As we start a new year, it’s safe to say that we had hoped COVID-19 would be behind us,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “However, over the past few weeks Omicron has gotten ahead of us. It’s time for us all to once again do our part to slow the spread and keep doing what you’re doing: get vaccinated, get booster shots, follow the new regulations, and do everything you can to continue to support local businesses. And finally, let’s pull together and show our support for Guelph’s frontline workers who have tirelessly cared for us throughout these past two years.”

Registered winter programs, and sports, fitness and recreation centres

All indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms will close.

Winter registered programs will now begin the week of February 6. City staff will reach out to registered participants regarding refunds or new start dates.

Drop-in programs and rentals are cancelled until further notice.

Market square skating will continue. Community members who are skating are asked to wear a mask and to maintain distance from those outside their household. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare for hours and rink status as warmer weather can cause the rink to temporarily close.

Transit fare and bus passes

Adult OnYourWay fare cards can be purchased at authorized retailers and Guelph Public Library branches, except West End Recreation Centre. However, Adult and Reduced fare cards can be reloaded at City Hall (1 Carden Street), Guelph Transit administration office or authorized retailer. Visit guelph.ca/transit for more information on buying bus fare.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market will remain open on Saturdays with capacity limited to 50 per cent. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library

All library locations will remain open, except for West End Recreation Centre, with capacity limited to 50 per cent. Visit guelphpl.ca for locations, hours and guidelines.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums will close as of Tuesday, January 4. When available, information about outdoor and online programming will posted at guelphmuseums.ca.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre will close. Ticket holders will be contacted in order of performance dates for alternatives or refunds. When available, information about programming will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre will close. When available, information about programming will be posted at thesleemancentre.com.

Gatherings and religious ceremonies

If there is room for people to stay at least two metres apart, up to 10 people can gather outdoors, and up to five people can gather indoors. This includes organized public events.

Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted at 50 per cent capacity of the room. Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres.

Indoor dining

Indoor dining will close; however, outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout, drive through and delivery are permitted.

In-store shopping

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

In-store shopping is limited to 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls, physical distancing will be required in line-ups, loitering will not be permitted and food courts will close.

Personal services may remain open at 50 per cent capacity and must adhere to other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars will close.

