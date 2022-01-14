Funding announcement: Guelph-Wellington Smart Cities’ COIL initiative

Co-operators, City of Guelph and Wellington County to announce a new circular economy collaboration

Guelph, Ont., January 14, 2022 – Representatives from Co-operators, the City of Guelph, Wellington County and the Smart Cities Office will announce a new initiative through the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) that will help lead industry across southern Ontario to a zero-waste, net positive future.

The announcement on Thursday, January 20 represents a significant and unique local private-public sector collaboration to explore new strategies to reduce waste or find new potential for unavoidable waste across several industries.

What

Live event: Guelph-Wellington Smart Cities’ COIL initiative

Who

Cam Guthrie, Mayor, City of Guelph

Chad Park, Vice President Sustainability and Citizenship, Co-operators

Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph

Barbara Swartzentruber, Executive Director, Smart Cities Office

David Messer, Manager, COIL

Jana Burns, Wellington Place Administrator, Museum, Archives, and Economic Development

When

Thursday, January 20, 2022

1–1:30 p.m.

Where

Link: https://guelph.webex.com/guelph/onstage/g.php?MTID=e47e99a93016c5bec0cefd0b0ba0ad9a2

Password (for users joining from a Webex app or mobile phone app): coil2022

About COIL

Launched in April 2021 with $5 million in funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), COIL is an innovation platform and activation network aimed at creating, proving and scaling transformative solutions across the food and environment sectors in southern Ontario that will move Canada toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

COIL builds on the Our Food Future Smart Cities initiative which is close to meeting its goal of creating 50 new circular businesses and collaborations.

Funding for COIL program participants is provided in collaboration with 10C’s Harvest Impact Fund, a community social finance fund developer with Our Food Future aimed at supporting impactful projects to strengthen the Guelph and Wellington communities.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric.

Media contacts

David Messer, Manager, COIL

Smart Cities Office, Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3661

[email protected]

Co-operators

[email protected]