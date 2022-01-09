Guelph, Ont., January 8, 2022 – On Friday, January 7, 2022, the Guelph Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 539 Willow Road, unit 56 at 10:26 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a townhouse unit.

Fire crews from five stations attended the scene, spending several hours confining and controlling the fire spread from outside the building due to fire conditions. The fire was brought under control and subsequently extinguished.

There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. The building was evacuated prior to the fire department arrival. Guelph Transit buses were on site for evacuees.

The cause of the fire along with an estimate of damage is still under investigation by Guelph Fire, Guelph Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check their smoke alarms and have a fire escape plan in place.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, Guelph Police Services, Guelph Transit, City Waterworks/Environmental Protection, Alectra Utilities, Victim Services and Enbridge Gas for their assistance at the scene.

Reporting officer

Andy Sanvido

Platoon Chief

Guelph Fire Department

519-822-1260 extension 2129

[email protected]

Media contact

Steven Goode

Deputy Chief

Guelph Fire Department

519-824-6590 extension 2134

[email protected]