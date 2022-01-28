Edinburgh Road North closed between Sydenham Street and Raglan Street for emergency wastewater repair

Guelph, Ont., January 28, 2022 – City crews are repairing a wastewater pipe on Edinburgh Road North between Sydenham Street and Raglan Street. Repairs will be completed this evening.

The northbound lane of Edinburgh Road North is closed. Two-way traffic will be maintained with a traffic control person directing drivers. Expect delays when travelling through the area.

The east sidewalk along this section of Edinburgh Road North is closed to pedestrians. Please use the sidewalk on the west side.

There are no impacts to Guelph Transit.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

