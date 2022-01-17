Construction underway at Eastview Park this winter

Guelph, Ont., January 17, 2022 – Construction is set to start on two projects at Eastview Park in mid-January including ash and hazard tree removals and the new 18-hole disc golf course at Eastview Park.

Ash and hazard tree removals start the week of January 24

We’re working with an external contractor to remove 284 ash and hazard trees as a part of our Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and hazard tree removal plans in addition to invasive buckthorn removal. Doing this work ensures the park is safe for hiking trails and disc golf.

We’ll replant a diverse variety of native trees and shrubs at a later date to enhance the space by providing wildlife habitat, food sources and pollinators to the park.

For your safety, please stay out of marked work areas while tree removal work is underway.

Disc golf course construction starts in March

Following the tree removals, construction of the new disc golf course will begin in the north-east corner of the park near Speedvale Avenue East and Watson Parkway North. Its design factors in nearby trails, sports fields, playgrounds and trees.

The first nine holes will be ready to use by summer, with the full course complete by the fall.

Disc golf is a rapidly-growing sport that combines ultimate frisbee and golf. Players move from hole-to-hole, trying to get their disc into the disc golf basket at each hole. The goal is to complete the course in as few throws as possible. The east side of Riverside Park along Riverview Drive is home to the City’s first ever nine-hole disc golf course. There is an additional nine-hole course at the University of Guelph Arboretum.

Resources

How to play disc golf

Eastview Community Park disc golf engagement summary

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Program Manager

Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]