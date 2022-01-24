Construction notice: Short-term lane reductions in south end starting January 31

Various streets throughout Guelph’s south end

Notice date: January 24, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to flush and inspect various Wastewater and Stormwater sewer mains using closed circuit television (CCTV).

Work begins January 31

Nighttime work will begin Monday, January 31 and continue until Friday, February 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on various streets in Guelph’s south end.

Lane reductions

There will be temporary short-term lane reductions of about 30 minutes during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure will not be in effect, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the areas of work will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the project work area remain open and accessible.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the project work. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator

Corporate Asset and Project Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2337

[email protected]