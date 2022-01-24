Construction notice: Short-term lane reductions in south end starting January 31

Various streets throughout Guelph’s south end
Notice date: January 24, 2022
About the project
The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to flush and inspect various Wastewater and Stormwater sewer mains using closed circuit television (CCTV).
Work begins January 31
Nighttime work will begin Monday, January 31 and continue until Friday, February 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on various streets in Guelph’s south end.
Lane reductions
There will be temporary short-term lane reductions of about 30 minutes during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure will not be in effect, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in the areas of work will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the project work area remain open and accessible.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during the project work. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator
Corporate Asset and Project Management
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2337
[email protected]