Construction notice: Investigative work on York Road starts January 24

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

Notice date: January 6, 2022

About the project

In advance of the York Road Phase 3 reconstruction the City will be completing investigative work on the sewers.

The work will take place in several isolated locations along York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Street.

Work happening from January 24 to 28

The work is expected to be start on Monday, January 24 and take about five (5) days to complete, weather permitting. The work will be rescheduled if it rains.

Lane reductions and detours

There will be lane reductions on York Road between Stevenson Street to Victoria Road during the investigative work. Vehicle traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times. People travelling on York Road should expect delays.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road should follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will follow its normal route while the work is being completed. Transit users should expect some delays.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]