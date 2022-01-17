Construction notice: Elizabeth Street lane reduction starting January 19

Duke Street to Huron Street

Notice date: January 17, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Neeb Excavating Inc. to install a sewer pipe along Elizabeth Street.

Work begins January 19

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, January 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Elizabeth Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 9 Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Huron Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]