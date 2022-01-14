College Avenue westbound lane closed between Gordon and Borden streets for water main break repair

Guelph, Ont., January 14, 2022 — City crews are repairing a water main break on College Avenue West between Gordon and Borden streets. Repairs are being completed during the early morning hours. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

The westbound lane of this section of College Avenue West is closed to all vehicular traffic until repairs are complete. Sidewalks remain open. There are no impacts to Guelph Transit.

About seven (8) properties in the immediate area will have their water service affected and will be notified by City staff in advance.

Repairs will be completed by 8 a.m.

