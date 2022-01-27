City of Guelph named one of Waterloo area’s top employers

Guelph, Ont., January 27, 2022 – The City of Guelph has been named one of the Waterloo area’s top employers for 2022 by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“This honour is a reflection of our employees—the people who dedicate themselves every day to serving our community,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer. “City employees create the culture, pride, and sense of engagement that set us apart as a top employer.”

An employee survey conducted by the City in 2021 showed that staff engagement increased during the pandemic. Eighty-nine per cent of employees agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, “I am very proud of the work I do,” an increase of five per cent over the 2019 survey. Across the board, engagement among City employees increased by nearly 18 per cent from 2019 to 2021.

The City submitted an application to Canada’s Top 100 Employers, which evaluates organizations using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The successful application noted the City’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, anti-racism, and gender inclusion. This includes training, continuous improvements to employment practices, and a welcome workplace committee that delivers inclusive employee programs.

“The City of Guelph is proud to attract top-level talent in one of the most competitive labour markets in Canada,” says Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer of Corporate Services. “This award is a testament to what we offer, from excellent salaries and benefits to a culture that values inclusion, wellness and service. It also reflects our significant progress in meeting our strategic plan goal of attracting and developing engaged, skilled and collaborative employees.”

