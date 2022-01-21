City facilities begin reopening January 31

Ontario cautiously reopens as it eases public health measures

Guelph, Ont., January 21, 2022 – On January 20, 2022, the Ontario government announced steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions, cautiously and gradually, as of Monday, January 31.

“Guelph, thank you for following health guidelines, supporting your neighbours and local businesses, and rolling up your sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I am thrilled that we are able to open some of our City facilities sooner than expected.”

Registered winter programs, and sports, fitness and recreation centres

All indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms will reopen on January 31, with a capacity limited to 50 per cent.

Winter registered programs will begin the week of February 6. City staff continue to reach out to registered participants regarding refunds or new start dates. Visit guelph.ca/guide to view programs and register.

Most drop-in programs, and rentals, will resume on January 31.

Early morning drop-in swims will only be offered at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre. West End Community Centre drop-in swims will begin after 8 a.m. All swim times will be adjusted to 45 minutes.

Drop-in programs at the Sports Dome will resume on February 6.

Market square skating continues. Community members who are skating are asked to wear a mask and maintain distance from those outside their household. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare for hours and rink status as warmer weather can cause the rink to temporarily close.

Transit fare and bus passes

Adult OnYourWay fare cards can be purchased at authorized retailers and Guelph Public Library branches. However, Adult and Reduced fare cards can be reloaded at City Hall (1 Carden Street), Guelph Transit administration office or authorized retailer. Visit guelph.ca/transit for more information on buying bus fare.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market remains open on Saturdays with capacity limited to 50 per cent. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library

All library locations remain open with capacity limited to 50 per cent. The West End Branch will reopen on January 31 with capacity limited to 50 per cent and proof of vaccination will still be required to enter the recreation centre.

Visit guelphpl.ca for locations, hours and guidelines.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums will reopen February 1. Proof of vaccination is required. Pre-registration is required for visits to the Families Gallery. Information about in-person and online programming is posted at guelphmuseums.ca.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre will reopen for performances and events as of January 31. Proof of vaccination is required. Seated capacity will be limited to 50 per cent, up to 500 attendees. When available, information about programming will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre will reopen for rental bookings January 31. Proof of vaccination is required. Rentals will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Guelph Storm games will resume having fans in attendance as of February 4, limited to 500 people. Food and drink will not be available for purchase and outside food and drink will not be allowed.

When available, information about programming will be posted at thesleemancentre.com.

Gatherings and religious ceremonies

If there is room for people to stay at least two metres apart, up to 25 people can gather outdoors, and up to 10 people can gather indoors. This includes organized public events.

Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted at 50 per cent capacity of the room. Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres.

Indoor dining

Indoor dining will resume on Monday, January 31 with capacity limited to 50 per cent. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout, drive through and delivery are still permitted.

In-store shopping

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

In-store shopping is limited to 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls, physical distancing will be required in line-ups, loitering will not be permitted and food courts will close.

Personal services may remain open at 50 per cent capacity and must adhere to other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars will close.

View a full list of businesses and restrictions

Report a concern about a gathering or business

Resources

Media contact

Alison Springate, APR

Supervisor, Digital and Operational Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2270

[email protected]