City assesses Guelph’s park needs ahead of Parkland Dedication Bylaw Review

Have your say on Guelph’s Park Plan

Guelph, Ont., January 6, 2022 – The City is looking for community input as it assesses Guelph’s current park system and determines future land needs as the community grows. This Park Plan engagement is underway until January 20 and will be closely followed by engagement for the Parkland Dedication Bylaw in February 2022.

The Park Plan is a continuation of the parks conversation from the Parks and Recreation Master Plan (PRMP) and aims to address time-sensitive legislative changes to the Parkland Dedication Bylaw required before September 2022. The final Park Plan will be integrated into the PRMP and delivered to Council in 2023.

Residents are encouraged to consider and share:

If their park needs have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and as Guelph grows.

How we can use parkland more efficiently or reshape existing spaces for new park needs.

Ideas about how or where the City could grow its park system as Guelph’s population grows.

Other questions or advice as the Park Plan is updated and integrated into the larger master plan.

“The Park Plan ensures the City has the right number and types of parks to meet the community’s needs,” says Tiffany Hanna, park planner at the City of Guelph. “Having the Park Plan conversation first allows the opportunity to assess all of the tools at Guelph’s disposal to achieve that goal and become future ready.”

Provide input by January 20

Residents can share their thoughts and opinions on City parks by filling out the survey on haveyoursay.guelph.ca until January 20.

The City is hosting two facilitated focus groups to share information about the project, talk about how the City might plan parks for a growing population and hear about the community’s parks experiences and needs. The online focus groups are being held Wednesday, January 12, 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, January 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A separate information session is being held for the development community on Thursday, January 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Media contact

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]