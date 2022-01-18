Archeological excavation of Baker and Wyndham street parking lots: work on hold until spring

Guelph, Ont., January 18, 2022 – The City and archaeological consultant, Archaeological Research Associates Ltd. (ARA) are excavating the Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots for the required archeological clearance of the Baker District redevelopment site.

Progress update and temporary hiatus

To date, 83 grave shafts have been identified and 37 distinct discoveries of human remains (bone fragments) have been unearthed. About 65 per cent of the site has been excavated to date.

Excavation work is now on hold for the rest of winter and will resume in April with expected completion by June.

Updates on the progress of the archeological excavation will again be provided every two weeks once excavation work resumes.

Respect and dignity for human remains

To ensure that human remains are treated with respect and dignity the City does not take or share photographs of any remains found. The City requests that media and the public also follow this direction for the respectful treatment of remains.

Site history

The triangular block that is the currently Baker Street parking lot was the site of an all-faith cemetery from 1827-1853. The Public Burying Ground was established by the Canada Company in 1827. The site was used as a cemetery for 26 years. In 1853 the Town of Guelph passed a new bylaw banning human burials within town limits. The property continued to be owned by the Canada Company for another 24 years, until it was purchased by the City for use as a public park in 1879. When plans were made to move the remains from the old Public Burying Ground to a new cemetery (Woodlawn Memorial Park), family members moved some burials but others, especially unmarked graves, remained.

About the Baker District redevelopment

The City and Windmill Developments are transforming the existing Baker Street municipal parking lot and adjacent properties into a vibrant district nestled in Guelph’s historic core that will create a renewed area of activity, commerce and civic space for the local community and city.

This welcoming and publicly accessible integrated civic hub—known as the Baker District—is anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library and includes outdoor urban squares, residential units, commercial space and public parking.

As a landmark city-building initiative, the Baker District redevelopment further revitalizes Guelph’s downtown and—by extension—improves the entire city’s economic and social prosperity.

The Baker District redevelopment project supports multiple priorities of the City’s strategic plan, Guelph. Future Ready.:

Sustaining Our Future through net-zero carbon targets

Powering Our Future through helping to grow downtown business and the local economy

Building our Future through the inclusion of affordable housing

Working Together for Our Future through innovation and strategic partnerships

The redevelopment also supports the themes of Guelph’s Community Plan to love where we live, protect our environment, create value, and play and explore.

Resources

For more information about the archaeological investigation

Prasoon Adhikari, Supervisor, Environmental Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2946

[email protected]

For more information about the Baker District redevelopment

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]